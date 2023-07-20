CHESTERFIELD — A plan to replace the Chesterfield Mall with thousands of apartments, shops and businesses is facing pushback from a resident group that says the development lacks guidelines and calls for too much housing.

The group, Preserve Chesterfield, is urging the City Council to reject a proposal from the developer to build more housing units than in its original "Downtown Chesterfield" plan. The residents say they have long been opposed to the amount of housing proposed.

"We do favor redevelopment of this area," said Kelli Unnerstall, a leader of Preserve Chesterfield. "We just want it to be done in a responsible manner."

The Staenberg Group, based in Overland, plans to demolish the mall, at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64, and replace it with a downtown concept: nearly 3,000 housing units and thousands of square feet of commercial space. Together with a neighboring development called Wildhorse Village, the two projects represent over $2 billion of new development.

The projects are poised to change the landscape of this west St. Louis County suburb, which has transformed from a fledgling city inundated by the Flood of 1993 to a powerhouse shopping destination with one of the highest median household incomes in the region. The projects encompass more than 200 acres on some of the few remaining parcels of developable land in Chesterfield.

But Staenberg Senior Vice President Tim Lowe warned this week that the company may not move forward with redeveloping the defunct mall if the residents get their way.

"If the city decides to reconsider its commitment to this project," Lowe said, "then TSG will be forced to reconsider its commitments as well."

The City Council in December approved $353 million in tax increment financing for the two projects, a move that was hotly contested by local school districts, which fear the new developments will add hundreds of students without the taxes to support them. City officials have said the TIF will go toward paying for new infrastructure at the mall site and nearby areas.

Dillard's department store, whose location at the mall has been closed since 2016, is suing the city to stop the redevelopment.

The redevelopment continues to be contentious: Residents booed Mayor Bob Nation at this week's council meeting after he pushed back on the resident group's claims and refused to let Unnerstall speak again.

Unnerstall said Preserve Chesterfield has long been opposed to the number of housing units proposed. The residents say the company isn't telling them exactly how much retail and commercial space will be built, where it will be built and how the development will look. The group, she said, also has concerns that the traffic study wasn't done with the correct number of housing units planned, which could make traffic unmanageable.

A petition the group began circulating last week opposing the rezoning request had over 900 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

"We realize we're at the 11th hour, and if something isn't done soon, there's going to be a development in the city that most residents don't support," Unnerstall said. "And we want this to be a development that we all love and enjoy and frequent."

Nation and other city officials have said the group's concerns have already been addressed and are posted online: Housing density is needed to create the vibrant downtown environment, and parameters on the mix of commercial space would be "arbitrary" and lead to more changes to the approved plan that would have a "chilling effect" on the developer.

Unnerstall called the answers dismissive.

The Chesterfield City Council's Planning and Public Works Committee will consider The Staenberg Group's request to rezone the development to allow for the additional housing units at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 690 Chesterfield Parkway West.

The City Council will then review the proposal. A final decision isn't expected until August.