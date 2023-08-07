ST. LOUIS — Maggie Crane was a student at St. Louis University in the early 2000s when the beginnings of the Cortex Innovation Community in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood were forming. Then, the tech district’s 200 acres was just a used car lot and carwash.

Years later, and after billions of dollars of construction and investment, Cortex has become a major economic engine for the region, where companies like Boeing, Microsoft and dozens of startups have set up an office or lab space. But the pandemic throttled its once-sure path forward, and the district has been focused on finding another way forward — one that isn’t solely dependent on having workers in the office.

Crane, a former spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay, earlier this year was named the senior vice president of public affairs, a newly created role for the Cortex tech district.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q • Cortex’s mission was centered around the office. Then the pandemic upended the office. How can Cortex pivot and still stay true to its mission and be successful?

A • There are innovation districts across the nation that are grappling with this. We’re looking for more pandemic-proof spaces like labs. It’s really hard to do a lab in your basement. It’s really hard to not come to the office when you need a wet lab. We’re also looking at secure spaces. That’s becoming a hotbed, especially with our connection with (the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency), and our burgeoning geospatial cluster that we’re trying to do.

That pivot also includes this opportunity to grow quality jobs and prepare a diversity of talent. Part of that is growing jobs — like biotech company Wugen — and the other part like Vir (which opened a new office here). We’re also creating a pool of entrepreneurial talent.

I’ve been thinking about Cortex as your front door to entrepreneurship. So even if you’re not opening your business within our 200 acres, you can take our entrepreneur learning programs and go out into your own neighborhoods and open businesses. That’s what we think is going to help move the needle on creating a more resilient city.

Q • What are some of your responsibilities at Cortex?

A • You’ll see hopefully more communication from us around some of these new mission-aligned areas. We really want to get more out into the community so that people know Cortex is a space for them. So working with our district experience team to create programming within the district that is beyond just numbers and tenants. In the district, but also, you know, the Central West End and Forest Park Southeast and Midtown and beyond. It’s looking at it through a lens of customer service. And we have a lot of customers, from everyone in the community to entrepreneurs, who have an idea and want to support businesses that want to expand or grow to outside businesses that may need a second location or more.

Q • You spent several years at BioSTL, a bioscience industry booster, before moving over to Cortex. What made you want to change directions?

A • I really thought this was a good opportunity to see a little bit of a bigger picture. BioSTL is doing incredible work, putting St. Louis on a map for bioscience. BioSTL is like a mini Cortex, and Cortex functions a bit more like a mini municipality. How are we connecting with up-and-coming businesses or well-established businesses to put a footprint in St. Louis, to put roots down in St. Louis. So I think that it was really just an opportunity to just expand and see a bit of a bigger picture beyond bioscience — and be able to expand into a few other areas of strength for the St. Louis region.

Q • The Foundry and Armory opened up just a stone’s throw away from Cortex. Is there an opportunity for all of these developments to play off each other?

A • They’re pieces of the puzzle.

The Grove is a mile away. Harris Stowe State University is a mile away. BJC, a mile. We’re uniquely situated to be benefiting from those strengths in the region and also contributing to them for the good of the region.

