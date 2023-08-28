CREVE COEUR — Officials here will review next week a developer's plan to build housing, retail and commercial space on land that used to be a part of the German conglomerate Bayer's local campus.

Fireside Financial and its development partner, Jack Matthews Development, are proposing a mixed-use redevelopment with apartments, townhomes, retail, hotels, office buildings and other commercial space at the property, at 10300 Olive Boulevard.

The Creve Coeur Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Sept. 18 at the Government Center, 300 North New Ballas Road, to review the project, called Olia Village. The commission will provide a recommendation to the City Council after those meetings.

The earliest the council is expected to review the project is Sept. 26, according to the city's website.

City officials have said that they expect the developer to request tax incentives for the project.

Bayer’s sprawling campus had crossed both sides of Lindbergh Boulevard and long served as Monsanto’s headquarters before Bayer bought the company in 2018.

The company no longer needed the entire campus as employees shifted to a hybrid schedule during the pandemic.

Edwardsville-based Fireside bought the 95-acre site from Bayer last year for $55 million, according to St. Louis County records.