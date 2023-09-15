After standing vacant for nearly two decades after its anchor grocery store closed, the former Springwood Plaza in Dellwood reopened this week as the newly renovated R&R Marketplace, a space organizers say has been long in the making — and long-needed in this North County community.

The $20 million redevelopment comes from the nonprofit Refuge and Restoration, headed by pastors Beverly and Ken Jenkins. Tenants include Employ St. Louis, North County Innovation Center, Assisted Recovery Centers of America, Brilliant Angels Academy, Cathy’s Kitchen and Midwest BankCentre.

The 88,000-square-foot plaza, at 10148 W Florissant Ave., had stood vacant since Schnucks closed in 2006.

“We see this plaza all the time. It’s always been in the back of our minds,” Beverly Jenkins told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday. "This is our community. It’s important to us.”

The idea for the complex has been in the works for a decade, she said. The Jenkinses had always envisioned the marketplace as a community hub of economic resources and opportunities, and they created their five pillars — education, workforce, small business development, banking and a community resource center — to guide the project.

Dellwood, just east of Ferguson, gained national attention in 2014 after a Ferguson police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, prompting peaceful protests during the days followed by nights of rioting in the area. That experience was transformative for the small community, R&R Marketplace supporters said at a grand opening Thursday.

“All of us are here today as a result of what happened in August 2014, also associated with the loss of Michael Brown’s life,” Bill Carson, vice president and senior business development officer at U.S. Bankcorp, told a crowd of more than 100 supporters Thursday morning.

“All of us, every single person here, took refuge in one another and that refuge inspired restoration in this community,” Carson said.

To fund the project, Ken Jenkins said they tapped into every development resource in the St. Louis area they could. Thirteen million dollars in New Markets Tax Credits were allocated from Heartland Regional Investment Fund. Midwest BankCentre also financed over $5 million in loans for the redevelopment. Donations and grants have helped, too.

Jahhara Bentley said she didn’t know the strip mall was being restored until she dropped her mom off for the ribbon cutting Thursday. Her mom works at Cathy's Kitchen.

“I love that they’re putting something in the neighborhood to bring it up,” Bentley said. “The Employ St. Louis, I think that’s a really good idea to have in this area right here. I feel employment places are kind of far, so for it to be right here is kind of convenient for the community that really needs the jobs.”

Ken Jenkins said the Refuge and Restoration nonprofit is the parent organization of Employ St. Louis, North County Innovation Center and Brilliant Angels Academy. The other tenants were developed through relationships and inquiries, he said.

“We wanted to make sure tenants understood our vision,” Ken Jenkins said. “It was important for us to have the right people.”

Tenant and financier Midwest BankCentre is opening its new Innovation Centre there (not to be confused with the North County Innovation Center.) In addition to testing new products, services and technology to serve individual bank customers, the branch will make smaller-dollar, non-traditional loans to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The small business development that is happening is the backbone of America,” Orvin Kimbrough, CEO of Midwest BankCentre, told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday. “The Innovation Centre has focused on people who want to establish that economic development.”

Next door, the North County Innovation Center is outfitted with new offices, a commercial kitchen, small conference rooms. It will offer trainings and networking opportunities to help people launch and grow businesses.

"This was a groundbreaking community development project. I am thrilled to witness the launch of this exciting and innovative project that aims to enhance the City of Dellwood," Dellwood mayor Reggie Jones said. "This is a historical development."

A second phase is planned to begin next year and would include the Refuge and Restoration non-denominational church, arts and theater programming, video and media production and a demonstration commercial kitchen. A library, computer lab and cafe are also planned.