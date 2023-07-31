ST. LOUIS — A new federally funded program aims to help those in need of affordable housing cover the cost of a security deposit.

The St. Louis Housing Authority has launched a security deposit assistance program for those applying for or participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8.

The security deposit is common in rental housing. It acts as the landlord’s insurance for expenses and damages. And the amount a renter has to pay can fluctuate on factors like credit score, background checks and location of the rental.

The new program could pay the entire security deposit — state law says security deposits can’t exceed two months of rent, according to a release.

“The inability to pay a security deposit creates significant barriers to affordable housing for otherwise qualified families,” Executive Director Alana C. Green said in a statement. “This new program will make it easier for Section 8 families to secure safe, affordable housing across the St. Louis metropolitan area.”