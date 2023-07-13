CLAYTON — Another developer has stepped forward with a $106 million plan to turn the vacant office building and adjacent lot on South Meramec Avenue into luxury apartments.

Kansas City-based Revive Capital Development has proposed to reduce the 11-story building at 121 South Meramec to five stories and build a 21-story tower on the neighboring grass lot at 111 South Meramec for a total of 299 apartments. The properties would be connected and also feature retail space and a movie theater, according to plans filed with the city of Clayton.

Revive, led by Michael Knight, said in its application that it has agreed to a 52-year deal to lease 200 spots at the Clayton-owned garage, at 8011 Bonhomme Avenue.

The city of Clayton plans to review the project at its Plan Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 10 North Bemiston Avenue.

It's the second proposed plan for the properties made public since late 2020 when a different developer had wanted to build 250 apartments. It's unclear why that developer did not move forward with the project.

Soft drink maker 7UP was once headquartered at the office building before St. Louis County used it for offices. The adjacent lot used to house the county health department and labs before the building was razed.

Both sites have been vacant for over a decade, and the county for years has tried to sell the properties. The St. Louis County Port Authority, which is handling the sales, issued a request for proposals last year.

Revive said in its application to the city that it owns the properties, but county records show no evidence of a change of ownership. Port Authority spokeswoman Kristin Lappin said the organization could neither confirm nor deny "anything about this real estate matter."

Knight did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He previously developed The Monogram building on Washington Avenue in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.