CLAYTON — A local developer has filed plans to build housing and retail space on vacant land in northern Clayton.

Keeley Properties has proposed 145 apartments and townhomes, a parking garage and retail space at 201-215 North Meramec Avenue, just north of Pershing Avenue. It's not clear how many townhomes will be part of the project; a spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Clayton Board of Aldermen will review the project at 7 p.m. Tuesday online and in person at City Hall, 10 North Bemiston Avenue.

Clayton-based Keeley Properties is a real estate investment, development and management firm. The company is currently building the mixed-use development at the southwest corner of Olive Boulevard and Interstate 170 in Olivette with Keat Properties.

St. Louis-based Trivers is the architecture firm on the Clayton project.

