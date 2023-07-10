CLAYTON — Developers are building a bigger hotel on a prominent corner in Clayton but have dropped plans to add condominiums.

The updated plans for the corner of South Central Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard now include a 20-story, 245-room hotel, a jazz club and restaurant with outdoor space. Developers Midas and Green Street Real Estate Ventures also plan to build a parking garage and rooftop bar and terrace.

Previously, Midas and Green Street had planned to build a 25-story tower with 73 condos and 180 hotel rooms at the site, 2-18 South Central Avenue, which once housed World News. They've also scrapped plans to build on neighboring 7808 Forsyth, according to the developers' application with the city of Clayton.

The hotel will be a Canopy by Hilton, an upscale brand that will target a different demographic than what the Ritz-Carlton serves, according to the application.

It's not clear why plans changed. A spokeswoman for Green Street did not respond to request for comment.

The city of Clayton will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue.

