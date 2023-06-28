WENTZVILLE — Officials from General Motors and local business groups gathered at the Wentzville auto plant Wednesday, to address the workforce challenges in manufacturing, and discuss how to attract companies to invest and grow here.

The Wentzville GM plant, which opened in 1983 and now employs more than 4,000 people, just wrapped up a $1.5 billion upgrade to ready the factory to make the latest models of the company’s midsize trucks. The investment was included in the labor contract the company reached with the United Auto Workers after GM workers nationwide went on strike in 2019.

Meanwhile, the company is in the midst of a series of investments around the country in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing. GM has stated a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

Lamar Rucker, plant executive director of the Wentzville facility, said he imagines sites that only make internal combustion engine cars now will eventually go through a “transitional period” into the EV market. Asked whether the Wentzville plant could be retrofitted to make EVs, Rucker responded that the company is “always studying things.”

“But don’t lose sight of the fact that we are a big contributor to GM right now,” Rucker said.

Typically the cycle for a new vehicle launch that would require a plant retrofit is around 7 to 10 years, Rucker said, with a midcycle enhancement somewhere in between.

Workers at the Wentzville plant make two, new models of midsize trucks: The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. The body shops and paint shop were updated, and new tooling was added in the general assembly areas.

“Realistically, not everybody’s ready to transition over to EVs,” Rucker said. The models the Wentzville plant makes now, he said, will remain significant well into the 2030s, he said.

“Everybody’s time will come into effect,” Rucker said.