Local grocery chain Dierbergs has scrapped its plans to open a store in University City.

"In May, Dierbergs terminated a purchase agreement in connection with our proposed grocery store in the Market at Olive development due to the unexpected withdrawal of a significant co-anchor slated to occupy the space next to Costco," Jamie Collins, Dierbergs spoksperson, told the Post-Dispatch.

On Thursday, University City city manager Gregory Rose said, as of then, the city had not received any notification from Dierbergs that they were pulling their development plans.

However, last month the developer made the city manager aware that its negotiations with Dierbergs had stalled. The developer, Seneca Commercial Real Estate, said they could not comment on the matter due to a confidentiality agreement.

The grocer was slated to be part of the Market at Olive development at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and I-170. University City would own the building and lease it to Dierbergs.

The store was to span 65,000 square feet and Dierbergs had filed to build additional commercial space on the same lot. Costco and Chipotle are the only businesses currently operating at the development, but Chick-Fil-A, Raising Canes, Panera, Chase Bank and First Watch all have leases with the developer, according to city documents.