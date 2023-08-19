ST. CLAIR COUNTY — St. Louis Downtown Airport earlier this week marked the completion of $5.4 million in improvements to support its aircraft maintenance tenant companies.

The state-funded improvements at the general aviation facility in Sauget and Cahokia Heights include new airfield pavement with jet blast deflectors to be used for maintenance tests.

The Bi-State Development Agency, which owns the airport, said the new ground engine run-up area will reduce noise by more than 50% and is located 1,650 feet from other parked aircraft and isolated from aircraft operations.

The airport also has a new compass calibration pad free from magnetic influences to be used to calibrate magnetic compasses on planes. Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach said the upgrades support current and future operations of key tenants.