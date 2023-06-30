Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney said Bud Light did not reach out to her following the controversy over a promotional video she did with the brand in April.

Mulvaney spoke about Bud Light by name for the first time in a video posted to TikTok and Instagram Thursday.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney said what transpired from the April video was “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

In the initial video, Mulvaney showcased a personalized Bud Light can with a image of her face on the side, courtesy of the brand.

Bud Light sales plummeted after individuals offended by the partnership called for a boycott in protest. In May, Modelo overtook the A-B beer for the top-selling spot.

“I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did and for months now I’ve been scared to leave my house,” Mulvaney said. “I have been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Working with trans people shouldn't be controversial or divisive, Mulvaney said in her Thursday video.

"Caring about the LGBTQ+ community requires a lot more than just a donation somewhere during Pride Month," she said.

On Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth appeared on "CBS Mornings" and declined to say if collaborating with a transgender star to market Bud Light was a mistake.

Following the Thursday video, an A-B spokesperson said the company remains “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.”