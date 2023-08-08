WYOMISSING, Pa. — Walt Disney’s ESPN and Penn Entertainment have partnered to launch a sports betting business under the brand ESPN Bet, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Penn will pay $1.5 billion in cash to ESPN over an initial 10-year term in exchange for brand and other rights provided by ESPN.

In the St. Louis area, Wyomissing, Pa.-based Penn Entertainment owns Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, River City Casino in Lemay and Argosy Casino Alton.

ESPN Bet will launch this fall in the 16 states where Penn has sports betting licenses, including Illinois. It will replace the Barstool Sportsbook.

Missouri has not legalized sports betting.