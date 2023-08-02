The Fields Foods grocery chain is being sued for more than $2 million in unpaid rent as well as $92,000 in delinquent taxes and has closed two locations.

The multiple lawsuits come as owner Chris Goodson said he is selling the grocery chain to an employee-led group — and as he seeks city help on at least one future project. Last week, the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority approved Goodson and his firm Goodco LLC to redevelop Cleveland High School in South City.

The Field Foods Pagedale location closed in July; signs at the Skinker-Debaliviere location say that store closed Monday and will reopen in a few weeks with new ownership and remerchandising.

The city collector of revenue filed suit against Fields Foods July 20, alleging the business owes late earnings or payroll taxes, including $17,263 from the downtown store and $64,343 from a business in Lafayette Square.

“We try our best to work with taxpayers in a way that enables them to pay back taxes without legal involvement,” said city collector spokesperson Susan Ryan. “That is what happened in this case. We tried to work with Fields Foods on this issue, prior legal intervention.”

Field Foods is also facing lawsuits from three of its landlords. According to court claims, the company owes more than $1.2 million in late rent and other expenses for its now-closed Central West End store; $44,230 for the DeBaliviere store at the new Expo at Forest Park apartment complex; and $805,331 for its downtown location.

Outstanding tax and legal issues will “be resolved” before the stores are sold, Goodson said.

“We hope to have this settled,” he said. “This is part of the transition of things.”