The future of Fields Foods grocery stores is at a standstill, a representative said Monday, with their stores closed, employees out of work and no deal cut to resell the chain.

Owner Chris Goodson had previously said he was selling the grocery chain to an employee-led group. But on Monday his spokesman, Paul Zemitzsch, told the Post-Dispatch that has not materialized.

“There’s no offer or deal,” Zemitzsch said. “I’d say conversations have been fairly limited.”

All Fields Foods employees have been let go, and Goodson is currently in negotiations with all parties owed money, Zemitzsch said. An auction agency is helping the company sell off the remaining food inventory, he said.

“These stores are located in food deserts, and there’s a reason these locations fail,” Zemitzsch said. “Chris gave it his best shot.”

The chain's flagship in Lafayette Square and its Downtown location closed Saturday with no notice.

In July, Fields Foods closed its Pagedale store suddenly, followed by the Skinker-Debaliviere and Dogtown locations last month. Signs on store doors described the closures as a temporary pause in business and that they would reopen in a few weeks, with new ownership and remerchandising.

Zemitzch said while there is no employee ownership group, Field Foods CEO Joe O'Toole has expressed interest in taking over the operation. O'Toole said previously that such a deal would require confidentiality and did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Some laid off workers said they are confused and angry over their sudden unemployment but not surprised.

In early August, John Schell said management informed him and his Downtown store coworkers that they were laid off.

“They said, ‘Everything is going to be taken care of. The store is going to reopen and you’re going to be rehired,’” Schnell said. Delivery trucks stopped showing up in March and the Downtown store became depleted, he said.

Similarly, cashier Brent Nichols, who learned of his termination by reading a sign on the door of the Skinker-Debaliviere store. He said the store was plagued by equipment issues and other problems. Refrigerators and freezers would periodically break down, Nichols said, and cold food would warm and thaw before being put back in working cases to be sold.

Zemitzsch said Field Foods was "not aware of anyone being sold anything bad." Fields Foods stopped buying meat and produce more than three weeks ago, he said.

In July, the Fields Food chain was served a number of lawsuits over delinquent taxes and unpaid rent. A hearing on Fields Foods' late city taxes is scheduled for Dec. 6.

On Aug. 17, Fields Foods was ordered by the state's Division of Employment Security to pay more than $20,000 for failing to report delinquent unemployment contributions, which are required by law.