A third Fields Foods location closed its doors Monday as the chain readies its transition to new ownership.

According to a sign hung at the Clayton-Tamm store, at 6300 Clayton Avenue, the Fields Foods location will temporarily pause business before reopening in a few weeks with new ownership and remerchandising. The store is in the Dogtown area of St. Louis.

The local grocery chain’s owner Chris Goodson has said he is selling the grocery chain to an employee-led group.

Fields Foods’ Pagedale location closed suddenly in July, followed by the closure of the Skinker-Debaliviere store two weeks ago.

Currently, the chain is still operating its Lafayette Square and Downtown locations.

Similar to other Fields Foods stores, Chelsie Hellige said the Dogtown location was poorly stocked for several months, so she was unsurprised to learn of its closing Monday.

"The shelves are apocalyptic," Hellige said. "It's so empty it looks like it got raided."

Both Hellige and her husband have been residents of the neighborhood for nine years. She said they joined the neighborhood association to vote to approve the zoning variance that allowed the construction of the apartment and grocery store building years ago, as they thought it would contribute to the community.

Yet, with its low inventory and high prices, Hellige said Fields Foods never really served the needs of the neighborhood. She is hopeful about new ownership though.

"Anybody taking over besides the person who currently owns it will be good," Helligie said. "A rebrand will give it a chance to have a new life."

Last month, the Fields Food chain was handed a number of lawsuits over delinquent taxes and unpaid rent.

Outstanding tax and legal issues will “be resolved” before the stores are sold, previously Goodson told the Post-Dispatch.

Still unknown is whether remaining locations will close, the identity of the employee-led buyer, the number of employees impacted and how the stores will be branded following Goodson's sale.

The St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority recently approved Goodson and his firm Goodco LLC to redevelop Cleveland High School in South City.

Goodson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.