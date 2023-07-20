PAGEDALE — The owner of the local grocery store chain Fields Foods said he is in talks to sell all five locations to an employee ownership group.

Owner Chris Goodson said the stores may not continue to be branded as Fields Foods.

The news comes in the wake of Fields Foods' Pagedale location abruptly closing on Tuesday, less than half a year after its grand opening.

Fields' other four locations, in St. Louis' Lafayette Square, Downtown, Clayton-Tamm and Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhoods, have remained open with limited inventory, which Goodson attributed to the stores remerchandising, rebranding and restocking.

Goodson said the Pagedale store, in a part of St. Louis County with few other grocers, will be part of the sale to the employees.

"Pagedale 100% is a good grocery store," Goodson said. "The grocery store model in food deserts may need to look a little different."

Goodson said he has been in talks with the employee-led group for a few months now.

Chris Krehmeyer, CEO of Beyond Housing, the Pagedale store’s landlord, said he was disappointed that Fields Foods here did not live up to what the community had initially anticipated when it opened in March.

He said he is confident a grocery store will open in the building, but a new owner had not, as of Wednesday, committed to restarting a store there.

He cited the success of the Save-A-Lot, the store which preceded Fields Foods and closed in 2021 after serving the community for a decade.

"This community deserves a good grocery store," Krehmeyer said. "It can be a successful place. ... We know the community will support a grocery store here."

Krehmeyer said the Save-A-Lot was the first grocery store in the area in decades.

Justin Griffin and his family live behind the Fields Foods in Pagedale. He said they stopped shopping at the store because the prices were too high. Instead, they opt for the Walmart in Maplewood

"I bought one thing from [Fields Foods] the other day because I was making food and needed something. The price was so high I almost didn't want to give them money but I needed the food," he said.

His neighbor, Patricia Nelson, said she was sad to see the store close so quickly.

"It's great as an accessible store," Nelson said. "I think it helps people who don't have transport to other stores."

The neighborhood, which Nelson said was an older middle-class area, didn't seem to take to the store because of the prices. She also said it lacked the high-quality organic food she usually shops for.

Resident Angelo Simpson said he told workers that he and his neighbors believed the prices were too high. Management told Simpson this was going to change. But Simpson said it never did.

Simpson said he and his family instead go to the Schnucks in University City.

The Fields Foods lacked variety and empty shelves coupled with high prices is what kept people away, Simpson said.

"It's in a good location. They got the right neighborhood," he said. "They just got to get it together."

Goodson, a former president of the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners and a former member of the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, said that although he is sad to let go of his Fields Foods stores, he is eager to continue to focus on his passion — revitalizing communities and redeveloping blighted areas.