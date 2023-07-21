FERGUSON — St. Louis County could offer tax incentives to help facilitate a national food distributor's expansion to Ferguson that would entail relocating more than 300 jobs from north St. Louis.

Officials could issue $117 million in bonds for the construction of Performance Food Group Inc.'s new facility at NorthPark business park, east of Interstates 170 and 70, as well as approve 10 years of tax abatement and sales tax exemption on construction materials for the company's expansion.

The new facility would be larger than the company's longtime location on North Broadway in the city of St. Louis and would accommodate the relocation of 315 jobs and the creation of 92 new jobs, according to a July 18 letter to County Executive Sam Page from Rodney Crim of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

"Without the support of St. Louis County, the company would not be able to fully develop this new regional location and would need to identify alternative options," according to the letter.

Performance Food Group's new 350,000 square-foot-facility would be built on vacant land at 5321 Hern Avenue, located 9 miles northwest of its existing warehouse. An affiliate of developer Scannell Properties would build and own the new facility, according to documents.

Virginia-based Performance Food Group is one of the largest foodservice distribution companies in North America, with over 150 locations and 30,000 employees. It delivers products to restaurants, retailers, schools and convenience stores. The company has had a presence in the St. Louis area since its 2002 acquisition of Middendorf Meat Co.

The St. Louis County Council is slated to review the project at its meeting Tuesday.