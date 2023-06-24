GKN Aerospace gave its first formal indication Friday of when it will begin to lay off the more than 700-person workforce at its Hazelwood facility that produces aviation parts.

The British-owned manufacturer of parts for military and commercial planes said that 50 workers will be laid off on Aug. 25, “to be followed by a continuous, non-stop phase-out of operations and employee separations, with a final layoff on or by Dec. 31,” according to a letter the company submitted to Missouri labor officials.

Eventually, about 715 local employees will be affected by the layoffs later this year, the letter said.

Though the precise timing remained unclear, the move had been awaited ever since early 2022, when the company announced that it would close its St. Louis-area facility by the end of this year. The company said at the time that it has struggled to remain profitable, and that its orders had declined.

GKN’s local facility has historically had contracts to supply parts for Boeing and other defense contractors, said Tom Boelling, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 — a union that counts 35 bonding mechanics affected by the initial round of layoffs as members.

“Some of the programs were secret,” Boelling said, describing the company’s contracts. “The only work they really have left is for Boeing.”

He said he didn’t remember any other layoffs affecting GKN’s local workforce in at least the last 20 years. Some workers affected by the layoffs will retire, Boelling said, while others will seek new work. He expressed hope that everyone cut from GKN could find a new job with Boeing, if they apply for it.

“That’s what we’ve encouraged them to do,” he said. “Boeing is going to be hiring a lot of people over the next few years.”

GKN declined to expand on the company’s plans when reached Friday.