Updated at 11:08 p.m. with no new labor agreement reached by deadline.

Updated at 11:15 p.m. with statement from General Motors.

WENTZVILLE — The Big Three automakers passed the deadline to reach a new labor agreement with the United Auto Workers Thursday night, as the union poised to strike at selected locations across the companies.

The General Motors plant in Wentzville is on the list of sites that will go on strike, the union announced Thursday night.

The UAW announced Thursday evening that three auto plants would begin to strike Friday if the companies cannot reach new labor contracts by the 10:59 p.m. deadline. The sites include GM's Wentzville plant, a Stellantis Jeep assembly plant in Ohio, and a portion of a Ford plant in Michigan.

The labor contracts for the three automakers — GM, Ford and Stellantis — expired at 10:59 p.m. here, or midnight in Detroit. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced over an online livestream at 9 p.m. which plants would go on strike.

GM said in a statement Thursday night that the company had offered historic wage increases and manufacturing commitments, and was “disappointed by the UAW leadership’s actions.”

The UAW has taken an unprecedented approach to negotiations during this contract cycle. The contracts for the Big Three automakers are negotiated on the same cycle, and historically the union has focused on bargaining with one company, and used its deal as the template for the other two.

This time, Fain has said, the union is not picking any one target.

"The money is there, the cause is righteous, the world is watching, and the UAW is ready to stand up. This is our defining moment," Fain said during the live stream.

Instead of all-out strikes, this time the UAW will use targeted strikes at certain plants, a strategy that will allow the union to spend its strike fund more slowly.

Fain reiterated other local union chapters will be prepared to go on strike as needed.

"If we need to go all-out, we will," he said. "Everything is on the table."

On Thursday, as the deadline approached, the city of Wentzville waited to learn if it was set to see its second General Motors strike in four years.

The plant employs 4,100 people — 3,700 of them represented by the UAW — and the site is surrounded by a network of GM suppliers. The shops and restaurants in Wentzville are frequented by employees of all.

"Some of those guys come every day," said Peter Venezia, owner of Duke's BBQ, about three miles from the plant.

In the hours leading up to the announcement, it was unclear whether the UAW intended to strike at GM's larger assembly plants, like Arlington, Texas and Wentzville, or at the plants that build and supply components.

"Right now it's just a lot of chatter," Venezia said.

David Whiston, a U.S. auto industry stock analyst with Morningstar, said even if the union only strikes at supplier plants at first, assembly plants, like Wentzville, would eventually run out of parts and have to stop operating, too, Whiston said. In recent decades, automakers have embraced smaller shipments from suppliers, of "just-in-time" deliveries.

"A lot of stuff is just-in-time, or close to just-in-time," Whiston said. GM has likely built up some inventory where it can, he said. But still, "If you're missing even one part, you can't make the vehicle."