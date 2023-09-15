This story will be updated:

WENTZVILLE — General Motors workers in Wentzville found themselves on strike for the second time in four years after the United Auto Workers and automakers failed to reach a contract agreement.

Friday morning, at least 100 workers gathered outside entrances to the sprawling GM plant here with signs, doing 4-hour shifts on the picket line. Some said they view the union’s demands in contract negotiations as needed recompense for concessions given up during the Great Recession.

“At one time, UAW workers had it all,” said Leslie Savage, a Wentzville line worker of 10 years. “It’s not about what we’re trying to get, it’s what we’re trying to get back.”

The Wentzville plant is one of three plants beginning the strike — one each at GM, Ford and Stellantis. UAW President Shawn Fain has said multiple times that an all-out strike is still possible.

"All options remain on the table," Fain said Friday night.

The sprawling Wentzville plant will become a test case for Fain’s new strategy in negotiations.

For decades, when the labor agreements at GM, Ford and Stellantis approached their expiration, the UAW focused on bargaining at one company, and used its agreement as a template for the other two.

GM was the UAW’s target in the last round of talks, in 2019, and when the company passed the deadline, GM workers went on strike while Ford and Fiat Chrysler employees continued working under contract extensions.

This year, the UAW has not picked a target, and put the companies on notice that the union would strike against any that didn’t have a deal in place by the deadline.

Leading up to Thursday night’s announcement, union members and experts speculated as to whether the UAW would strike at the companies’ large, lucrative assembly plants, or target the plants that make essential parts for the larger sites, in order to create a supply chain bottleneck.

Fain announced the plan in a brief livestream Friday night: If an agreement wasn’t reached in the final two hours before the deadline, strikes would begin at GM's Wentzville plant, a Stellantis Jeep assembly plant in Ohio, and a portion of a Ford plant in Michigan.

The Wentzville plant is one of GM’s largest, its workforce exceeded by just a handful of sites. It employs 4,100 people — 3,700 of them represented by the UAW — and manufactures the popular Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.

Depending on how much progress is made in negotiations, other plants may also go on strike. Other union locals have been told to stay constantly prepared, in case they are called on to walk out, and Fain threatened multiple times that all-out strike across all three companies is always possible.

The GM workers in Wentzville find themselves on strike for the second time in four years, though the negotiations this year starkly contrast those in 2019. At that time, GM was in the midst of a series of plant closures. In places like Wentzville, some workers had just relocated hundreds of miles from the shuttered Lordstown, Ohio site and were eager for more assurances around job security.

Now, the automotive industry is undergoing profound shifts. Carmakers are making massive investments in their electric vehicle segments, which are growing, but in some cases aren’t profitable yet. GM has pledged to sell only electric passenger vehicles by 2035. Stellantis is targeting 50% EV sales in the U.S. by the end of the decade, and 100% in Europe. Ford has publicized plans to spend $50 billion on EVs through 2026.

Fain, the UAW president, was elected earlier this year, and has taken an aggressive approach to bargaining. The union went into talks with ambitious demands. The UAW initially proposed a 40% wage increase over the course of the four-year contract. GM’s latest offer, the details of it released Thursday, envisioned a 20% wage increase over the course of the contract.