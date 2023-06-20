CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. will add 200 jobs at its site at St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia Heights.

Gulfstream, which designs business aircraft, plans to invest $28.5 million in the facility. The expansion will add capacity for aircraft painting, and installation of furniture and electronics.

The company received state tax incentives. Under the terms of the agreement, Gulfstream will add 200 new full-time employees, and retain the 498 people it already employs there. The expansion will bring Gulfstream's total footprint at the airport to nearly 643,000 square feet.

"Gulfstream's expansion creates hundreds of jobs in Metro East region and equally important, strengthens the aviation and aerospace workforce pipeline through training partnerships," Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said in a statement.

The company said it has workforce development programs with East St. Louis Senior High School, Cahokia High School, and the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence in Belleville.

Gulfstream's parent company is Reston, Virginia-based General Dynamics.