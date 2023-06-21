While farmers in Missouri scramble for quality hay to feed their livestock during an unusually dry spring, scammers are capitalizing on the desperate conditions by posing as hay sellers on social media. They collect payment but never deliver.

Reports of hay scams began spiking early last week, leading the Missouri Department of Agriculture to send out a warning urging livestock producers to be wary. The false ads, primarily posted on Facebook, do not appear to be targeted to Missouri but have led to at least a dozen complaints as Missouri farmers struggle to keep their animals fed at a time when pastures should be supplying much of the necessary feed.

“It’s been tough,” said Charles Henke, owner of Henke Angus Farms in Salisbury, Missouri. “There’s no water, there’s no feed. We’re having to feed hay 10 to 11 months out of the year, and there’s just no hay available.”

Henke estimates that his own farm’s hay production has been at about a quarter of what it would be in a typical year, as the dry spring and cold weather prevented much grass from growing. He’s had to buy hay from a seller he’s used before.

“It’s definitely the worst year I’ve ever seen,” Henke said. His land in north-central Missouri is in a severe drought, while the middle of the state is listed as “extreme drought.” The St. Louis region is abnormally dry or in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said that it’s normally not until November that farmers have to rely on hay for feed. “Because we don’t have a lot of grass right now in our pastures, we’re feeding hay in June, and that’s unheard of,” she said.

Like Henke, Chinn says many farmers in Missouri bale their own hay, but the lack of growth has forced many to seek hay from outside sources.

The increased demand and low availability has also resulted in a spike in hay prices, tempting scammers to take advantage of producers in need. When farmers respond to a fake ad, they’re told to wire money into a bank account — with the promise of delivery once funds are received.

“We’ve had some farmers who got scared and backed out at that point in time,” Chinn said. “But there were some other farmers we’ve heard of who were so desperate for the hay, they paid, and did not get the hay. It never arrived.”

Chinn estimates that the current rate for a large round bale of hay is between $100 and $125, and, with most farmers looking for hundreds of bales at a time, order costs can quickly reach into the thousands.

“We started getting phone calls here at the Department of Agriculture because (farmers) had been scammed, and they didn’t know where to turn,” Chinn said. “And it was at a time when they really couldn’t afford to be scammed because they have higher feed costs and hay is a lot higher this year than it’s ever been.”

She recommends that farmers looking to buy hay do so from someone they know or make use of the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s hay directory. On June 13, Gov. Mike Parson announced emergency water and hay access for farmers in response to the worsening drought conditions.

“The majority of people who are advertising have hay to sale,” Chinn said. “They’re legitimate. They’re good people. But we just want to make people more cautious.”

Davin Althoff, director of marketing and commodities for the Missouri Farm Bureau, said the drought is not only causing problems now, but will also impact the availability of forage and hay stocks going into the wintertime.

As a result, many farmers have already started making tough choices regarding the fate of their herds — especially those in central Missouri, where the drought conditions are worst.

“Livestock producers really have two choices when it comes to drought: buy hay or sell cattle,” Althoff said. “We’re seeing a lot of cows sold at market right now, a lot of good cows being sold at market across the central part of the state. We’re seeing it now, and we will continue to see that happen if this drought persists.”

Choosing to sell cattle is a difficult decision, he said. Many farmers have spent their lives building herds with strong genetics and taking care of the animals.

And, with the lack of available hay and grass, farmers are having to sell calves even earlier than normal, effectively taking in less income per animal. Henke sold about 90 cows last week, and he estimates that, had he been able to wait until November to sell, he would have made about $1,000 more per animal.

“You’ve kinda gotta do what you gotta do in order to survive,” he said.

Even still, farmers remain hopeful for enough rain to allow for some hay collection in the fall.

“Farming’s always a gamble. I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Henke said. “Everybody, pray for rain — and lots of it.”