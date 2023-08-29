The Biden administration last year promised to establish minimum staffing levels for the nation’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes. It was the centerpiece of an agenda to overhaul an industry the government said was rife with substandard care and failures to follow federal quality rules.
But a research study the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services commissioned to identify the appropriate level of staffing made no specific recommendations and analyzed only staffing levels lower than what the previous major federal evaluation had considered best, according to a copy of the study reviewed Monday by KFF Health News. Instead, the new study said there was no single staffing level that would guarantee quality care, although the report estimated that higher staffing levels would lead to fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits, faster care, and fewer failures to provide care.
Patient advocates said the report was the latest sign that the administration would fall short of its pledge to establish robust staffing levels to protect the 1.2 million Americans in skilled nursing facilities. Already, the administration is six months behind its self-imposed deadline of February to propose new rules. Those proposals, which have not been released, have been under evaluation since May by the Office of Management and Budget. The study, dated June 2023, has not been formally released either, but a copy was posted on the CMS website. It was taken down shortly after KFF Health News published this article.
“It’s honestly heartbreaking,” said Richard Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a nonprofit that advocates for nursing home patients in New York state. “I just don’t see how this doesn’t ultimately put more residents at risk of neglect and abuse. Putting the government’s imprimatur on a standard that is patently unsafe is going to make it much more difficult for surveyors to hold facilities accountable for the harm caused by understaffing nursing homes.”
For months, the nursing home industry has been lobbying strenuously against a uniform ratio of patients to nurses and aides. “What is clear as you look across the country is every nursing home is unique and a one-size-fits-all approach does not work,” said Holly Harmon, senior vice president of quality, regulatory, and clinical services at the American Health Care Association, an industry trade group.
Nursing home groups have emphasized the widespread difficulty in finding workers willing to fill existing certified nursing assistant jobs, which are often grueling and pay less than what workers can make at retail stores. Homes say their licensed nurses are often drawn away by other jobs, such as better-paying hospital positions. “The workforce challenges are real,” said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, an association that represents nonprofit nursing homes.
The industry has also argued that if the government wants it to hire more workers it needs to increase the payments it makes through state Medicaid programs, which are the largest payor for nursing home care. Advocates and some researchers have argued that nursing homes, particularly for-profit ones, can afford to pay employees more and hire additional staff if they forsake some of the profits they give investors.
“Certainly, facilities haven’t put all the dollars back into direct care over the years,” said David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School. “But for certain facilities, it’s going to be a big lift to pay for” higher staffing levels, he said in an interview last week.
In a written statement to KFF Health News, Jonathan Blum, CMS’ principal deputy administrator and chief operating officer, said the study had been posted in error. “CMS is committed to holding nursing homes accountable for protecting the health and safety of all residents, and adequate staffing is critical to this effort,” he said. “CMS’s proposal is being developed using a rigorous process that draws on a wide range of source information, including extensive input from residents and their families, workers, administrators, experts, and other stakeholders. Our focus is on advancing implementable solutions that promote safe, quality care for residents.” Blum’s statement called the study a “draft,” although nothing in the 478-page study indicated it was preliminary.
The study has been widely anticipated, both because of the central role the administration said it would play in its policy and because the last major CMS study, conducted in 2001, had concluded that nursing home care improves as staffing increases up to the level of about one worker for every six residents. The formal metric for that staffing level was 4.1 staff hours per resident per day, which is calculated by dividing the number of total hours worked by nurses and aides on duty daily by the number of residents present each day.
CMS never adopted that staffing ratio and instead gave each nursing home discretion to determine a reasonable staffing level. Regulators rarely cite nursing homes for insufficient staffing, even though independent researchers have concluded low staffing is the root of many nursing home injuries. Too few nurse aides, for instance, often means immobile residents are not repositioned in bed, causing bedsores that can lead to infection. Low staffing also is often responsible for indignities residents face, such as being left in soiled bedsheets for hours.
The new research was conducted by Abt Associates, a regular contractor for CMS that also performed the 2001 study. But the report, in an implicit disagreement with its predecessor, concluded there was “no obvious plateau at which quality and safety are maximized or ‘cliff’ below which quality and safety steeply decline.” Abt referred questions about the study to CMS.
The study evaluated four minimum staffing levels, all of which were below the 4.1 daily staff hours that the prior study had identified as ideal. The highest was 3.88 daily staff hours. At that level, the study estimated 0.6% of residents would get delayed care and 0.002% would not get needed care. It also said that staffing level would result in 12,100 fewer hospitalizations of Medicare residents and 14,800 fewer emergency room visits. The report said three-quarters of nursing homes would need to add staff to meet that level and that it would cost $5.3 billion extra each year.
The lowest staffing level the report analyzed was 3.3 daily staffing hours. At that level, the report said, 3.3% of residents would get delayed care and 0.04% would not get needed care. That level would reduce hospitalizations of Medicare residents by 5,800 and lead to 4,500 fewer emergency room visits. More than half of nursing homes would have to increase staff levels to meet that ratio, the report said, and it would cost $1.5 billion more each year.
Charlene Harrington, a professor emeritus of nursing at the University of California-San Francisco, said CMS “sabotaged” the push for sufficiently high staffing through the instructions it gave its contractor. “Every threshold they looked at was below 4.1,” she said. “How can that possibly be a decent study? It’s just unacceptable.”
NURSING HOME STAFFING
Here is a look at nursing home staffing at facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The federal government tallies the number of nurse and aide staffing hours each day for residents at each of the nation’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes. It ranks each facility on a five-star scale, with five as the highest, after taking into account how frail the home’s patients and residents are.
This chart also displays the percentage of the home’s staff who leave within a year. The national turnover average is 54%; lower turnover rates are considered superior.
Note: Blank cells mean that facility did not submit staffing data or submitted data that did not meet the criteria required to calculate a staffing measure.
Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
|FACILTY
|CITY
|COUNTY
|OWNERSHIP
|STAFFING STAR RATING
|DAILY STAFFING HOURS PER RESIDENT
|TURNOVER
|CEDARCREST MANOR
|WASHINGTON
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|PACIFIC CARE CENTER
|PACIFIC
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|3
|2.97
|47
|LIFE CARE CENTER OF SULLIVAN
|SULLIVAN
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|1
|3.3
|64
|GRANDVIEW HEALTHCARE CENTER
|WASHINGTON
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|3
|3.24
|33
|SUNSET HEALTH CARE CENTER
|UNION
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|1
|2.3
|40
|NEW HAVEN CARE CENTER
|NEW HAVEN
|FRANKLIN
|NONPROFIT
|3
|3.01
|39
|ASPIRE SENIOR LIVING GERALD
|GERALD
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|ST CLAIR NURSING CENTER
|SAINT CLAIR
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|4
|3.85
|54
|UNION CARE CENTER
|UNION
|FRANKLIN
|PROFIT
|2
|2.95
|69
|SCENIC NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER, LLC
|HERCULANEUM
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|2
|2.64
|43
|WOODLAND MANOR NURSING CENTER
|ARNOLD
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.24
|56
|CRYSTAL OAKS
|FESTUS
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|CORI MANOR HEALTHCARE & REHABILITATION CENTER
|FENTON
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.35
|*
|FESTUS MANOR
|FESTUS
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.57
|65
|ARBOR VIEW NURSING AND REHABILITATION
|CEDAR HILL
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.62
|99
|SOUTH COUNTY NURSING HOME INC
|ARNOLD
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|1.46
|28
|HILLCREST CARE CENTER INC
|DE SOTO
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|3
|2.64
|36
|FOUNTAINBLEAU NURSING CENTER
|FESTUS
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.43
|92
|BAISCH NURSING CENTER
|DE SOTO
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.4
|88
|STONEBRIDGE DESOTO
|DE SOTO
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|2
|3.83
|79
|SUPERIOR MANOR OF FESTUS, LLC
|FESTUS
|JEFFERSON
|PROFIT
|*
|*
|*
|LINCOLN COUNTY NURSING & REHAB
|TROY
|LINCOLN
|PROFIT
|1
|2.42
|80
|SILEX COMMUNITY CARE
|SILEX
|LINCOLN
|PROFIT
|1
|2.04
|86
|TROY MANOR
|TROY
|LINCOLN
|PROFIT
|3
|2.98
|55
|ELSBERRY MISSOURI HEALTH CARE CENTER
|ELSBERRY
|LINCOLN
|NONPROFIT
|3
|2.89
|26
|ASPEN POINT HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
|SAINT CHARLES
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|1
|2.89
|100
|LEWIS & CLARK GARDENS
|SAINT CHARLES
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|1
|3.05
|62
|NHC HEALTHCARE, ST CHARLES
|SAINT CHARLES
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|3
|3.91
|60
|PARKLANE CARE AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|WENTZVILLE
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|1
|2.55
|42
|GARDEN VIEW CARE CENTER
|O FALLON
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|*
|*
|*
|WINDSOR ESTATES OF ST CHARLES SNAL, LLC
|SAINT CHARLES
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|2
|4.72
|77
|ST PETERS MANOR CARE CENTER
|SAINT PETERS
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|1
|2.91
|*
|LUTHERAN SENIOR SERVICES AT BREEZE PARK
|SAINT CHARLES
|ST. CHARLES
|NONPROFIT
|4
|5
|69
|MOUNT CARMEL SENIOR LIVING - ST CHARLES, LLC
|SAINT CHARLES
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|4
|5.32
|41
|DELMAR GARDENS OF O'FALLON
|O FALLON
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|4
|4.42
|48
|VILLAGES OF ST PETERS, THE
|SAINT PETERS
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|3
|4.39
|71
|ABBEY SENIOR HEALTH
|O FALLON
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|2
|3.57
|*
|COTTAGES OF LAKE ST LOUIS
|LAKE SAINT LOUIS
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|5
|5.99
|51
|MCCLAY SENIOR CARE
|SAINT PETERS
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|3
|3.57
|74
|SUNTERRA SPRINGS DARDENNE PRAIRIE
|DARDENNE PRAIRIE
|ST. CHARLES
|PROFIT
|*
|4.33
|78
|ATHENE NURSING AND REHABILITATION
|TOWN AND COUNTRY
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.14
|68
|MASON POINTE CARE CENTER
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|4
|4.59
|55
|DELMAR GARDENS WEST
|TOWN AND COUNTRY
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.22
|*
|FLORISSANT VALLEY HEALTH & REHABILITATION CENTER
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.46
|76
|ST SOPHIA HEALTH & REHABILITATION CENTER
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.9
|83
|FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE CHESTERFIELD
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|4
|4.26
|48
|BIG BEND WOODS HEALTHCARE CENTER
|VALLEY PARK
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.94
|80
|FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE SUNSET HILLS
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|3
|3.64
|52
|MARYMOUNT MANOR
|EUREKA
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|3
|3.29
|64
|DELMAR GARDENS ON THE GREEN
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|3
|4.6
|*
|MARY, QUEEN AND MOTHER CENTER
|SHREWSBURY
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|1
|3.62
|*
|DELMAR GARDENS OF CHESTERFIELD
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|3.46
|67
|CHRISTIAN EXTENDED CARE & REHABILITATION
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|3
|4.13
|*
|ST ANDREW'S AT FRANCIS PLACE
|EUREKA
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|2
|2.4
|59
|MARK TWAIN MANOR
|BRIDGETON
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.78
|60
|DELMAR GARDENS SOUTH
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|3
|6.05
|63
|NHC HEALTHCARE, MARYLAND HEIGHTS
|MARYLAND HEIGHTS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|3
|3.2
|63
|DELMAR GARDENS NORTH
|BLACK JACK
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.89
|62
|CHESTNUT REHAB AND NURSING
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.19
|87
|WESTCHESTER HOUSE, THE
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.7
|79
|PILLARS OF NORTH COUNTY HEALTH & REHAB CENTER, THE
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|2.51
|72
|DELMAR GARDENS OF CREVE COEUR
|CREVE COEUR
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.07
|70
|LIFE CARE CENTER OF BRIDGETON
|BRIDGETON
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|3.38
|65
|MANCHESTER REHAB AND HEALTHCARE CENTER
|BALLWIN
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.08
|80
|STONEBRIDGE FLORISSANT
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.32
|69
|RANCHO REHAB AND HEALTHCARE CENTER
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.8
|84
|SURREY PLACE ST LUKES HOSP SKILLED NURSING
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|5
|5.37
|32
|ASCENSION LIVING SHERBROOKE VILLAGE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|4
|4.78
|59
|BARNES-JEWISH EXTENDED CARE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|5
|6.03
|*
|RIVER CROSSING OF CREVE COEUR
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.12
|76
|STONEBRIDGE MARYLAND HEIGHTS
|MARYLAND HEIGHTS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.32
|69
|PARKWOOD SKILLED NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|MARYLAND HEIGHTS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|3
|3.37
|54
|HERITAGE CARE CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|0.41
|98
|AEGIS HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
|WILDWOOD
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.98
|100
|NORMANDY NURSING CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|3.07
|76
|ATRIUM PLACE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|1.77
|100
|LUTHERAN CONVALESCENT HOME
|WEBSTER GROVES
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|5
|5.44
|40
|CRYSTAL CREEK HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.65
|69
|GARDEN VIEW CARE CENTER OF CHESTERFIELD
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|28
|NAZARETH LIVING CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|3
|3.79
|69
|OAK KNOLL SKILLED NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER
|FERGUSON
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|2.67
|40
|GREEN PARK SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|3.1
|72
|BELLEFONTAINE GARDENS NURSING & REHAB
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|DELMAR GARDENS OF MERAMEC VALLEY
|FENTON
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|3.46
|*
|ESTATES OF ST LOUIS, LLC, THE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|AMBERWOOD ESTATES NURSING AND REHABILITATION
|NORMANDY
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.27
|73
|CREVE COEUR MANOR
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.73
|100
|BENTLEYS EXTENDED CARE
|OVERLAND
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|ST JOHNS PLACE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|ESTATES OF HIDDEN LAKE, THE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.45
|*
|U-CITY FOREST MANOR
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.15
|*
|BETHESDA SOUTHGATE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|5
|5.56
|*
|BENTWOOD NURSING & REHAB
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|3.08
|83
|BETHESDA DILWORTH
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|4
|4.57
|*
|BETHESDA MEADOW
|ELLISVILLE
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|4
|4.17
|*
|COMMUNITY CARE CENTER OF LEMAY INC
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|2.89
|23
|ESTATES OF SPANISH LAKE, THE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|BROOKING PARK
|CHESTERFIELD
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|3
|4.58
|76
|LUTHERAN SENIOR SERVICES AT MERAMEC BLUFFS
|BALLWIN
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|5
|5.94
|53
|GARDEN VIEW CARE CENTER AT DOUGHERTY FERRY
|VALLEY PARK
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|4
|7.72
|71
|CRESTWOOD HEALTH CARE CENTER, LLC
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|2.02
|62
|ACKERT PARK SKILLED NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTE
|UNIVERSITY CITY
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|3
|3.02
|44
|MANOR GROVE, INCORPORATED
|KIRKWOOD
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|1
|5.09
|31
|QUARTERS AT DES PERES, THE
|DES PERES
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|2
|4.41
|76
|LAKEVIEW POST ACUTE
|FLORISSANT
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|3
|4.02
|64
|ABERDEEN HEIGHTS
|KIRKWOOD
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|1
|*
|67
|SSM HEALTH DEPAUL HOSPITAL - ANNA HOUSE
|BRIDGETON
|ST. LOUIS
|NONPROFIT
|5
|3.9
|39
|MCKNIGHT PLACE EXTENDED CARE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|4
|5.05
|63
|ARBOR HILLS NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|FERGUSON
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|*
|3.72
|*
|FIESER NURSING CENTER
|FENTON
|ST. LOUIS
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|LANSDOWNE VILLAGE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|2
|3.2
|68
|ROYAL OAK NURSING & REHAB
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|*
|*
|DELHAVEN MANOR
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|3.01
|87
|OAK PARK CARE CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|2.74
|82
|BERNARD CARE CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|1.43
|49
|NORTHVIEW VILLAGE
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|1.85
|*
|HILLSIDE REHAB AND HEALTHCARE CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|2.63
|76
|LIFE CARE CENTER OF ST LOUIS
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|3.4
|62
|CARRIE ELLIGSON GIETNER HOME
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|2.09
|40
|DUTCHTOWN CARE CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|1.72
|*
|BEAUVAIS REHAB AND HEALTHCARE CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|3.25
|85
|GRAND MANOR NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|2
|2.98
|*
|BLUE CIRCLE REHAB AND NURSING
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|1
|2.48
|67
|AVALON GARDEN
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|4
|3.37
|43
|SISTERS MISSION
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|PROFIT
|*
|4.18
|67
|ST LOUIS ALTENHEIM
|SAINT LOUIS
|ST. LOUIS CITY
|NONPROFIT
|5
|7.65
|*
|WARRENTON MANOR
|WRIGHT CITY
|WARREN
|PROFIT
|2
|2.78
|59
|GREENVILLE NURSING & REHAB
|GREENVILLE
|BOND
|PROFIT
|4
|3.54
|*
|CALHOUN NURSING & REHAB CENTER
|HARDIN
|CALHOUN
|PROFIT
|1
|2.96
|64
|BREESE NURSING HOME
|BREESE
|CLINTON
|PROFIT
|4
|3.92
|28
|AVISTON COUNTRYSIDE MANOR
|AVISTON
|CLINTON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.64
|61
|CARLYLE HEALTHCARE & SR LIVING
|CARLYLE
|CLINTON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.17
|*
|CLINTON MANOR LIVING CENTER
|NEW BADEN
|CLINTON
|PROFIT
|5
|7.94
|42
|JERSEYVILLE NSG & REHAB CENTER
|JERSEYVILLE
|JERSEY
|PROFIT
|1
|2.88
|74
|JERSEYVILLE MANOR
|JERSEYVILLE
|JERSEY
|NONPROFIT
|3
|3.52
|32
|ROBINGS MANOR RHC
|BRIGHTON
|JERSEY
|PROFIT
|1
|3.39
|43
|WILLOW ROSE REHAB & HEALTH
|JERSEYVILLE
|JERSEY
|PROFIT
|1
|3.62
|56
|HERITAGE HEALTH-STAUNTON
|STAUNTON
|MACOUPIN
|PROFIT
|2
|3.1
|23
|HERITAGE HEALTH-GILLESPIE
|GILLESPIE
|MACOUPIN
|PROFIT
|4
|3.66
|33
|CARLINVILLE REHAB & HCC
|CARLINVILLE
|MACOUPIN
|PROFIT
|1
|3.18
|61
|HERITAGE HEALTH-CARLINVILLE
|CARLINVILLE
|MACOUPIN
|PROFIT
|1
|3.25
|65
|HALLMARK HC OF CARLINVILLE
|CARLINVILLE
|MACOUPIN
|PROFIT
|1
|3.04
|68
|SUNRISE SKILLED NUR & REHAB
|VIRDEN
|MACOUPIN
|PROFIT
|3
|3.32
|51
|ALTON MEMORIAL REHAB & THERAPY
|ALTON
|MADISON
|NONPROFIT
|3
|4.46
|*
|EDEN VILLAGE CARE CENTER
|GLEN CARBON
|MADISON
|NONPROFIT
|4
|3.95
|40
|BRIA OF ALTON
|ALTON
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.91
|84
|COLLINSVILLE REHAB & HEALTH CC
|COLLINSVILLE
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.3
|61
|HIGHLAND HEALTH CARE CENTER
|HIGHLAND
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.23
|69
|EDWARDSVILLE NSG & REHAB CTR
|EDWARDSVILLE
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.39
|*
|RIVER CROSSING OF ALTON
|ALTON
|MADISON
|NONPROFIT
|2
|3.49
|69
|BRIA OF WOODRIVER
|WOOD RIVER
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.5
|84
|BRIA OF GODFREY
|GODFREY
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|3.05
|69
|MANOR COURT OF MARYVILLE
|MARYVILLE
|MADISON
|NONPROFIT
|3
|4.53
|57
|RIVER CROSSING OF EDWARDSVILLE
|EDWARDSVILLE
|MADISON
|NONPROFIT
|1
|3.42
|81
|STEARNS NURSING & REHAB CENTER
|GRANITE CITY
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|3
|3.37
|72
|ELMWOOD NURSING & REHAB CENTER
|MARYVILLE
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.79
|*
|HITZ MEMORIAL HOME
|ALHAMBRA
|MADISON
|NONPROFIT
|3
|3.84
|68
|UNIVERSITY NSG & REHAB CENTER
|EDWARDSVILLE
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.67
|*
|ALHAMBRA REHAB & HEALTHCARE
|ALHAMBRA
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|4
|3.63
|*
|GRANITE NURSING & REHABILITATION
|GRANITE CITY
|MADISON
|PROFIT
|1
|2.73
|69
|MERIDIAN VILLAGE CARE CENTER
|GLEN CARBON
|MADISON
|NONPROFIT
|5
|4.53
|43
|OAK HILL
|WATERLOO
|MONROE
|GOVERNMENT
|4
|4.57
|54
|BRIA OF COLUMBIA
|COLUMBIA
|MONROE
|PROFIT
|1
|3.25
|93
|MEMORIAL CARE CENTER
|BELLEVILLE
|ST. CLAIR
|NONPROFIT
|4
|5.01
|*
|HELIA SOUTHBELT HEALTHCARE
|BELLEVILLE
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|2.75
|61
|HELIA HEALTHCARE OF BELLEVILLE
|BELLEVILLE
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|4.28
|58
|BELLEVILLE HEALTHCARE CENTER
|BELLEVILLE
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.48
|57
|FREEBURG CARE CENTER
|FREEBURG
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|2
|3.33
|61
|MAR KA NURSING HOME
|MASCOUTAH
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.41
|72
|CEDAR RIDGE HEALTH & REHAB CTR
|LEBANON
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.21
|66
|AUTUMN MEADOWS OF CAHOKIA
|CAHOKIA
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.25
|50
|CASEYVILLE NURSING & REHAB CTR
|CASEYVILLE
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.25
|73
|BRIA OF CAHOKIA
|CAHOKIA
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|2
|2.9
|39
|MERCY REHAB AND CARE CENTER
|SWANSEA
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.96
|68
|BRIA OF BELLEVILLE
|BELLEVILLE
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.7
|63
|BRIA OF MASCOUTAH
|MASCOUTAH
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|2
|3.38
|54
|LEBANON CARE CENTER
|LEBANON
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.63
|83
|SWANSEA REHAB HEALTH CARE
|SWANSEA
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.9
|71
|ST PAUL'S SENIOR COMMUNITY
|BELLEVILLE
|ST. CLAIR
|PROFIT
|1
|3.63
|66