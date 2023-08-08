ST. LOUIS — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Educational Conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road.
Open to everyone, participants will hear from local experts in brain health.
Topics include the latest diagnostic tests and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, prevention tips, creating a dementia-friendly home and combatting caregiver burnout. Advanced registration is recommended at www.alzfdn.org/tour.