ST. LOUIS — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Green Street Real Estate Ventures by a former executive.

Paul Giacoletto had alleged in a St. Louis County Circuit lawsuit filed in January that the St. Louis-based development company locked him out of lucrative contracts worth $2.3 million, while also directing his construction division to cover costs on other projects.

Sign up for the Brick City newsletter Steph Kukuljan and other business reporters bring you insights into St. Louis-area real estate and development.

Green Street's attorney, Gerard Carmody, of Carmody MacDonald, filed to dismiss both the initial petition and an amended petition. Judge John Borbonus agreed, and the case was dismissed on July 28.

Giacoletto said in a statement through his attorney Robert Jackstadt, of Tueth Keeney, that he was disappointed he was not able to present his claims in court.

"Unfortunately, Missouri law makes it difficult for a former member to bring suit against current members of a limited liability company," he said. "The claims made in my lawsuit remain true and are fact-based. The judge dismissed the case because I had no standing with which I could sue, not because of the validity of the claims. We respect the court's ruling and will honor the decision."

Carmody declined to comment.