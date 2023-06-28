ST. LOUIS — Kairos Academies' plan for a high school expansion in the Bevo Mill neighborhood moved forward Wednesday after a city board overturned a denial of a permit for the charter school.

The city denied a permit application from Kairos' developer, Urban Improvement Conglomerate, on the grounds that the project lacked sufficient parking. Kairos has proposed to renovate the vacant former Alligator Oil Clothing Cos. buildings, a manufacturing complex west of Gravois Avenue and Meramec Street, into its high school. It currently leases a facility in Marine Villa.

The charter school has the Bevo Mill site under contract to buy.

The Bevo Mill Neighborhood Association spoke in favor of the project at Wednesday's Board of Adjustment hearing and said that Kairos had signed an agreement stating it would work with the neighborhood on parking and traffic concerns at the site, at 4153 Bingham Avenue.

"This is a project the neighborhood wants," said David Tallent, president of the neighborhood association.

The board agreed to the appeal.

Kairos opened in 2019 at a commercial building on South Jefferson Avenue and Miami Street in Marine Villa and now has more than 400 students in fifth through ninth grades. It’s aiming to add 500 students and wants to relocate to accommodate that growth. The new location would support up to 600 students, Kairos leaders have said.

Charter schools are publicly funded but independently run by appointed boards separate from St. Louis Public Schools.

