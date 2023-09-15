ST. LOUIS — Five newly-purchased electric shuttle buses are expected to be delivered and put into use later this year at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Colorado-based Lightning eMotors was the lowest of several bidders for the purchase, said airport spokesman Roger Lotz. A federal grant is paying for 75% of the approximate $1.3 million cost, he said. The purchase also includes six chargers.

The electric buses initially will shuttle Lambert passengers between terminals 1 and 2.

They'll be part of the fleet of buses used by Super Park, the company that runs Lambert's parking garages and lots and also runs the shuttle between terminals.

After a "learning curve" period, Lotz said, the electric vehicles eventually will replace five gasoline-powered buses in the 37-vehicle fleet.

Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said Lambert is committed to "sustainable, clean energy practices and we're excited for passengers to begin experiencing that firsthand."