ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Preservation Board will allow the owner of the historic Lemp Brewery building that partially collapsed three years ago to move forward with demolition to help stabilize the rest of the property.

Shashi Palamand of Historic Lemp Brewery LLC told St. Louis officials on Monday that efforts were made to stabilize the property after the 2020 partial collapse of the building’s west wing that also damaged its east wing.

But costs rose after storms last year and this year further damaged the building, which is one of 29 across the complex.

Palamand said he then had difficulties finding contractors to stabilize the property.

He wants to demolish the top three floors of the east wing to reduce the building’s weight and help stabilize the structure. Then, he said, he’ll move to clear up the debris from the west wing’s collapse. He may decide to rebuild the west wing in the future, Palamand said Monday.

The 14-acre Lemp Brewery complex was built over 150 years ago at Cherokee and 18th streets in south St. Louis and was once one of the nation's largest breweries. But Lemp Brewery went under during Prohibition, and the complex was later sold.

Palamand's company has owned the site for over 20 years. He said the former owner, International Shoe Co., which bought it after the brewery closed, essentially did no maintenance on the building.

No one was injured when the six-story brick building crumbled in August 2020. But the St. Louis BWorks nonprofit, which teaches children bicycle safety and gifts free bikes, had rented space in the building and lost about 800 bicycles in the collapse. St. Louis officials later said that the building had been condemned in 2013 and that the property shouldn't have been in use.

The Cultural Resources Office, which reviews construction work at historic districts and properties, had initially denied Palamand's request to demolish the building.

Updated at 6:30 p.m. Monday.