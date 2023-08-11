TOWN AND COUNTRY — Maryville University has dropped plans to build an esports arena that school officials had hoped would have raised Maryville’s status in the multibillion-dollar competitive video gaming industry and driven more revenue to the college and city.

The private university had partnered with local developer Keat Properties on redeveloping an old shopping plaza southwest of Interstate 64 and Highway 141 in Town and Country into a more than 2,000-seat arena.

Early plans called for the arena, a parking garage, retail shops and a dormitory for Maryville students. But, after residents complained, the university revised plans to dump the dorms.

Then, on Friday, City Administrator Bob Shelton said the developer had officially withdrawn plans altogether, after the city expressed concerns related to potential traffic problems. Maryville declined to comment and referred questions to the Keat, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maryville, located northeast of I-64 and 141, has roughly 10,000 students. Its esports team has won four national championships and is considered across the country to be a major competitor. A redevelopment of the shopping plaza, Woods Mill Center at 14304 South Outer Forty Road, would have been a boon for the team and university. Officials said previously the facility would have garnered prestige for the team and attracted more students to the university.

The esports arena was projected to generate millions of tax dollars for the city.

But Town and Country residents have long valued their quiet suburb, and often push back on development.

Residents, many who lived near the shopping plaza, sent dozens of letters to the city complaining about the project: Increased traffic. Not enough parking. Noisy HVAC systems. Big crowds of teenagers and strangers. Too many complicated traffic roundabouts. No financial accountability from the college. A hotel that would draw people who don't share the same values of residents.

Shelton, the city administrator, said Town and Country would work with the shopping center's owner on how to redevelop the property.

"We have an excellent institutional relationship with Maryville," Shelton said. "We look forward to working with them in the future."