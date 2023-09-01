CHESTERFIELD — A new Maurice’s location will open its doors to shoppers in Chesterfield on Saturday. The women’s fashion retailer’s newest store is part of Chesterfield Commons shopping mall at 10 THF Blvd.

Chesterfield store manager Jayde Tate said she sees a hunger for Maurice’s in the area and they are excited to serve the community.

“Maurice’s talks the talk and walks the walk,” Tate said. “It resonates with people, that feel-good fashion that loves women. That’s what [Maurice’s] is all about.”

At over 5,000 square feet, this location joins four other Maurice’s stores in the St. Louis area. A Maurice’s store previously existed at Chesterfield Outlets but later closed as the mall dissolved.

Maurice’s offers a variety of women’s and girls’ clothing, shoes, accessories and swimwear in addition to free styling sessions with customers. The Minnesota-based company has over 900 locations across the United States and Canada.