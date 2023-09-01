CHESTERFIELD — A new Maurices location will open its doors to shoppers in Chesterfield on Saturday. The women’s fashion retailer’s newest store is part of Chesterfield Commons shopping mall at 10 THF Blvd.

Chesterfield store manager Jayde Tate said she sees a hunger for Maurices in the area and they are excited to serve the community.

“Maurices talks the talk and walks the walk,” Tate said. “It resonates with people, that feel-good fashion that loves women. That’s what [Maurices] is all about.”

At over 5,000 square feet, this location joins four other Maurices stores in the St. Louis area. A Maurices store previously existed at Chesterfield Outlets but later closed as the mall dissolved.

Maurices offers a variety of women’s and girls’ clothing, shoes, accessories and swimwear in addition to free styling sessions with customers. The Minnesota-based company has over 900 locations across the United States and Canada.