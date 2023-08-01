CHESTERFIELD — Cape Girardeau-based SoutheastHEALTH has signed an agreement to join Chesterfield-based Mercy, the health systems announced Tuesday.

The move finalizes a deal first announced in January, when the health systems signed a letter of intent. SoutheastHEALTH has one hospital in Cape Girardeau and one in nearby Dexter. It has around 2,600 employees, and draws patients from Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky.

Mercy has more than 40 hospitals and 40,000 employees across Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.

Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO, said Tuesday that the deal will expand health care access in southeast Missouri.

"This is an exciting day for the community, for patients and for co-workers," Bateman said in a statement.