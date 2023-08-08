ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit bus drivers, light rail operators and other employees have voted to ratify a new three-year contract worked out in more than a year of negotiations.

Reggie Howard, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 788, said the deal was approved Monday by a 258-141 vote.

The agreement calls for pay increases of 3% in each of the next two fiscal years and a $7,000 signing bonus, some of which will go into employees' 401(k) retirement plans.

The salary hikes are in addition to a 5% increase retroactive to July 1, 2022, that the union and management agreed on last fall while talks continued on the longer-term deal.

The board of Metro's parent agency, the Bi-State Development Agency, is expected to give its OK at a meeting Thursday.

"Our frontline employees and their negotiating team with ATU Local 788 worked tirelessly for this contract, and we are very grateful it has now been ratified by the members," Bi-State president and CEO Taulby Roach said in a statement.

The contract for bus and MetroLink operators also covers maintenance workers. A separate contract for clerical employees, with similar pay hikes, also was approved Monday.

Negotiations have yet to begin on a contract for drivers of Call-A-Ride paratransit vans; their current contract expires in January.