ST. LOUIS — Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum is joining the ranks of other homegrown celebrities in a new tourism campaign highlighting St. Louis.

Tatum, who grew up in University City, filmed television ads about his favorite things to do and places to visit in St. Louis on Tuesday when he was in town for Jayson Tatum Night at Busch Stadium, according to a release from Explore St. Louis, also known as the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission.

The ads are part of Explore St. Louis' "In the Know" campaign that's shown in cities across the country to promote tourism here. Other St. Louis natives like John Goodman, Sterling K. Brown and Andy Cohen have also taken part in the campaign.

Tatum’s ads will air in mid-September in key markets including Chicago, Kansas City and Memphis, the tourism agency said in a release.

“We are excited Jayson Tatum is our newest celebrity spokesperson to highlight all the great things St. Louis has to offer,” Brian Hall, chief marketing officer for Explore St. Louis and creator of the campaign, said in statement. “Our ‘In the Know’ campaign has proven to be a fun way to attract new visitors and inspire more people to explore St. Louis; having Jayson as part of it will make it even more successful.”

Explore St. Louis said it will make a donation to the Jayson Tatum Foundation in recognition of Tatum's part in the ad campaign.

Tatum, a Chaminade College Preparatory School alum, is no stranger to promoting St. Louis: He touted his love of Imo's Pizza in 2017.