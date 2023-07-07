ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Developers have filed plans to build new fast food restaurants and an Aldi grocery store on nearby properties in unincorporated South County.

Michigan-based developer Alrig USA has proposed to build a Chick-fil-A and Chipotle with a drive-thru on the southeast corner of Tesson Ferry and Schuessler roads, across from Mercy South Hospital, according to plans filed with the county Planning Commission.

St. Louis County records show Alrig bought the property, at 5240 Towne South Road, for $3.6 million last year. John Shuff and Patrick Willett of commercial real estate firm Pace Properties are marketing the rest of the site for new development.

In a separate development a quarter-mile south, Aldi has presented plans to build a 20,700-square-foot grocery store with 108 parking spots at 13047 Butler Crest, off Highway 21. Town and Country-based Kromal Investments owns the property, records show.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. July 17 at 41 South Central Avenue in Clayton. The meeting also will be streamed on YouTube.