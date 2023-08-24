OLIVETTE — Great Heart Brewing Company, a new European-inspired brewpub, has unanimously been given the go-ahead by Olivette’s city council.
Co-owner John Valentine Jr., who is the son of Busch beer fortune heir Trudy Busch Valentine, told the city council Tuesday that he hopes the business will be open by next summer. The brewery will focus on brewing traditional beer styles from Europe, including a German-style Helles, Pilsner, Weissbier and Dunkel.
Valentine Jr. said the brewery will focus on small batch, hand-crafted beers and will also have seasonal offerings. The restaurant will seat 89 and offer healthy, European alpine-inspired cuisine, he said.
The new business will take up a 8,010 square feet, multi-story mix-used space and include production facilities and a restaurant at 9514 Olive Boulevard. The city council approved a special permit for it at its Aug. 22 meeting.