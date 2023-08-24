OLIVETTE — Great Heart Brewing Company, a new European-inspired brewpub, has unanimously been given the go-ahead by Olivette’s city council.

Co-owner John Valentine Jr., who is the son of Busch beer fortune heir Trudy Busch Valentine, told the city council Tuesday that he hopes the business will be open by next summer. The brewery will focus on brewing traditional beer styles from Europe, including a German-style Helles, Pilsner, Weissbier and Dunkel.

Valentine Jr. said the brewery will focus on small batch, hand-crafted beers and will also have seasonal offerings. The restaurant will seat 89 and offer healthy, European alpine-inspired cuisine, he said.

The new business will take up a 8,010 square feet, multi-story mix-used space and include production facilities and a restaurant at 9514 Olive Boulevard. The city council approved a special permit for it at its Aug. 22 meeting.

0 Comments The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Hannah Wyman Follow Hannah Wyman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false