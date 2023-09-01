A new luxury streetwear store will open at City Foundry STL on Saturday, becoming the complex’s 17th retailer. Found, which specializes in premium apparel, accessories and footwear, will be located next to Sanctioned Sneaker Collective and VibeSzn.

The flagship store will offer brands such as Purple Brand, Ksubi, Billionaire Boys Club, Icecream, Honor the Gift, Renowned LA, Homme Femme, Sinclair Global, and Diet Starts Monday. Customers can shop popular ready-to-wear products including men's and unisex t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, jeans, sweatpants, accessories and footwear.

The store’s grand opening will be celebrated with a DJ and coffee bar Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Found’s regular hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Owner Tommy Ramadan found inspiration for Found after traveling to big cities with established streetwear communities.

“Locations like New York City and Los Angeles have streetwear stores readily available to them, places that serve as ‘home bases’ for communities, and we want Found to bring that to St. Louis,” Ramadan said in a news release from City Foundry STL. “We want to bring luxury streetwear to the city and create a space that the growing community can call home.”

President of City Foundry STL developer, New and Found, Will Smith said Found will bring untapped audiences to the complex.

“There’s a market in the city for luxury streetwear, especially focused on nationally recognized brands that you often only see at larger, premium department stores or boutiques,” he said, in the same news release.

City Foundry STL is located at 3730 Foundry Way off of Forest Park Parkway. The Midtown hub includes a food hall, an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, Puttshack mini golf, a Sandbox virtual reality experience and retail stores.