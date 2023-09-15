UNIVERSITY CITY — Raising Cane’s is coming here this fall. The chicken restaurant chain will open the doors to its 13th location in the St. Louis area on October 3.

At the intersection of Olive Boulevard and North McKnight Road, the new Cane's adds to the Market at Olive development.

Additional businesses slated for the development include Chick-Fil-A, Panera, Chase Bank and First Watch, according to city documents. Costco and Chipotle are the only retailers currently open there.

The upcoming Raising Cane’s location will have two drive-thrus and will be decorated with images and memorabilia reflective of University City and St. Louis. Décor will also pay respect to University City native and rapper Nelly, according to the chain.

Open seven days a week, Raising Cane’s will operate from 9 a.m.-1 a.m.