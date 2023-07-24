EAST ST. LOUIS — Sammy’s Market of East St. Louis is the area’s newest U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
The convenience store, located at 603 N. 59th St., now offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
The Arizona-based rental company partners with independent dealers, such as Sammy’s Market, to offer equipment and vehicles throughout the U.S and Canada.
Business hours for Sammy's Market are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Sunday. Renters can make reservations at this dealer location by calling (618) 213-6909 or visiting U-Haul's website.