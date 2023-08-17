An eighth St.Louis-area Starbucks store has unionized. Workers at Starbucks’ Page & Ball location in Maryland Heights saw a 14-3 vote in favor of union representation.

Tori Davies, a barista and organizing member at the Page & Ball store, said when despite asking for more shifts in order to receive company benefits such as healthcare and free tuition, Davies is still working under the 20 hour minimum to qualify.

“The benefits would be nice, but it was especially heartbreaking to see my co-workers that rely on it lose their health care due to lackluster scheduling," Davies said in a press release. The vote took place Tuesday.

"It feels like something has shifted, like we all collectively have this super power,” Lee Williams, shift supervisor and organizing member at the Page & Ball store, said in the same statement.

Over 350 Starbucks cafes in 41 states and the District of Columbia have unionized since December 2021. Workers across the country are looking for to improve their pay and working conditions