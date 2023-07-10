Stephen Thaler has spent his lifetime working on artificial intelligence, and he’s alarmed by the prospect of government regulators looking over his shoulder.

Thaler, who runs Imagination Engines in St. Charles, has made headlines for his efforts to patent inventions created by AI. He wrote two letters to Sen. Josh Hawley after a hearing in which industry executives urged senators to impose licensing and other restrictions on the emerging technology.

“Regulation could severely handicap us,” Thaler wrote, “as investors voice their pessimism over the possibility of government interference and an inevitable labyrinth of rules, oversight, and containment of our AI.”

Thaler told me he hasn’t heard back from Hawley, the Missouri Republican who co-chaired the hearing. He hopes the senator will consider how regulation would affect small businesses in his own state.

“If they start looking over my shoulder, that’s the death of the company because we’re not nimble or agile anymore,” Thaler said.

Hawley has proposed a framework for AI legislation that would require licensing of generative AI systems, which create content such as videos or text. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has unveiled his own framework, which addresses concerns about intellectual property and bias but does not call for licensing.

AI is the hot technology of the moment, and several St. Louis entrepreneurs are trying to harness its potential. Dave Costenaro, former chief data scientist at an AI startup called Capacity, worries that legislators will come down too hard on a rapidly developing technology.

“I don’t know that we need to rush to write legislation,” said Costenaro, who now runs a data consulting firm. “I hope it’s not just an excuse to stand up another three-letter government body. Understanding where risks are and responding in terms of existing organizations seems like a more useful exercise.”

Marc Bernstein, chief executive of St. Louis AI startup Balto, agrees that the rush to regulate AI is “premature and misguided,” but sees promise in Schumer’s approach, which calls for study of how to support AI innovation while identifying the technology’s risks.

“The regulations early on should be light and experimental,” Bernstein said. “The discussion is good but we’re going to need to tread very lightly with regulation so the scientific and technological community can continue to do research into these important questions.”

At the May hearing co-chaired by Hawley, Sam Altman, the St. Louis native who is CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, testified in favor of licensing AI systems through a new federal or global agency.

Other entrepreneurs fear that such an agency would be subject to the well-known phenomenon of regulatory capture, in which deep-pocketed companies use their influence to create rules that limit competition.

“That legislation if it comes through is going to kill a lot of small companies,” Thaler said. “Big companies like OpenAI are the ones that are going to survive.”

Hodan Omaar, senior policy analyst at the Center for Data Innovation in Washington, is hopeful that the U.S. won’t follow the lead of Europe, where the European Parliament has passed a bill that would ban certain types of AI and impose transparency requirements on others.

Omaar sees Schumer’s suggested framework as a good starting point. “He said innovation needs to be our north star and I think he recognizes the importance of getting the balance right,” she said. “There’s room between no regulation and heavy-handed regulation that will hurt innovation.”

David Nicklaus is a retired Post-Dispatch columnist who continues to follow the St. Louis business scene. Reach him at dnickstl@gmail.com