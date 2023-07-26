Not Just Paint, a creative arts studio, officially opened for business July 13 in St. Peters.

As the name boasts, customers are welcomed to use not just paint, but also mosaic tiles, plants, rocks, wood and other mixed media to create original works at the new art studio, located at 6220 Mexico Road.

Not Just Paint offers public signature classes, for both kids and adults, as well as on-site and off-site private classes.

"We're trying to not do a lot of traditional paint-on-canvas," Monica Due, who co-owns the studio with her husband Gregory Due, said. "That's what most people are doing and we want to be different and have variety."

Along with painting and mixed media, customers are encouraged to explore photography through the studio’s photo op room which houses three different backdrops and performing arts with music, dance and drama classes.

Upcoming events include a Plant and Sip, for creating succulent arrangements, on July 29 and a National Couples Day String and Sip, for creating string pull art, on Aug. 18.

Reservations for these classes and private-event bookings can be made on Not Just Paint’s website.

Private events can be booked for Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Not Just Paint is a woman-, minority- and veteran-owned business.