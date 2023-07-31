O'Fallon Brewery's warehouse and tap room are up for sale, and the business is hoping to lease back the property so it can remain open and expand as its moves through bankruptcy, its owner said Monday.

Jim Gorczyca said his Maryland Heights brewery is looking for a third-party buyer as a way to help mitigate costs as the business continues to navigate the "COVID hangover" and high interest rates.

According to Gorczyca, the property has seen nearly a dozen potential buyers after being on the market for a year and a half.

"We haven't been able to strike a deal yet," Gorczyca said. "We're in the early stages."

The company, smarting from lasting economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, filed for bankruptcy mid-June with plans to remain open.

"It's an emotional time for everyone," Gorczyca said of the Chapter 11 petition. "We didn't anticipate this."

O'Fallon Brewery is located at 45 Progress Parkway and houses a restaurant, O'Bar, in addition to its brewing operations. It currently employs 40 people, down from its 60-person workforce pre-pandemic.

However, Gorczyca said the company plans to expand brewing operations at its Maryland Heights location within the next year.

The warehouse is listed at nearly $3 million, with over 38,000 square feet.

It was built in 1972 and renovated when the O'Fallon Brewery took over the space in 2015.

Founded in 2000, the company was acquired by Gorczyca, a former Anheuser-Busch executive, in 2011.

The company sells to wholesalers in 13 states, mostly in the Midwest. Missouri and Illinois are its largest market.

The property sale is being handled by St. Louis real estate broker NAI DESCO.