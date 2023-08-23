CLAYTON — Olin Corp. announced Wednesday it is set to acquire sport-shooting company White Flyer Targets. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

White Flyer Targets is a leader in recreational trap, skeet and sporting clay targets; Olin will absorb the assets into its Winchester Ammunition business, it said.

“We are extremely excited to bring together these two leading brands to serve the millions of people who participate in competitive and recreational shotgun shooting sports,” Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester Ammunition, said in a statement. “The combination of Winchester and White Flyer should enhance the continued growth of trap, skeet, sporting clays and other shotgun sports.”

The acquisition includes manufacturing facilities in Coal Township, Pennsylvania; Dalton, Georgia; Webb City, Missouri; Knox, Indiana; and San Bernardino, California. The deal also includes White Flyer’s recently announced ECO FLYER target product line.

Olin’s chemical businesses produce products such as chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies and chlorinated organics. The company’s ammunition segment, Winchester, produces and distributes sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components and industrial cartridges.