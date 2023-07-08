As local veterinary hospitals struggle to keep up with the number of pets in need, a new St. Louis area emergency facility this week opened its doors, with an open floor plan aimed at keeping pets and their people together during treatment — even overnight.

Veterinary Emergency Group opened its hospital July 5, the chain’s first in Missouri, in Brentwood.

“Clinics have long waits and they’re overwhelmed with customers,” said VEG’s interim medical director Jeni Nezerka. “It’s one of the heaviest-needs markets that I’ve personally seen. If there are, let’s say, seven clinics but they all are consistently on a six-hour wait, they’re not able to handle the volume. There is definitely a need.”

The hospital, in a remodeled bank building, was built with an open floor plan that allows owners to see what’s happening and participate in treatment, instead of the animals being taken into a back room for exams. Couches, pull-out beds and sleeping bags are employed for overnight stays.

And owners are even offered snacks, water, a private room or blankets — anything to keep customers comfortable. The clinic also encourages pet owners to stay with their animals overnight if care lasts multiple days.

“We want to treat pets like people and people like humans,” Nezerka said.

Dr. Michael Karagiannis, head veterinary criticalist at Veterinary Specialty Services in Manchester, said St. Louis area vet hospitals are overwhelmed. Even with 20 emergency doctors and critical care specialists, Karagiannis said his ER struggles to meet the demand.

For Veterinary Specialty Services, wait times can be anywhere between two to four hours for non-triage cases, though it’s likely to be even longer before a pet is diagnosed or receives treatment.

“There are way more pets and parents than vets to see them,” Karagiannis said. Especially following the pandemic, several 24/7 facilities in the St. Louis area closed down or transitioned to limited hours due to staffing and doctor shortages, he said.

Instead of competing, Karagiannis said emergency facilities work together to tackle the large number of cases in the region.

In preparation of VEG Brentwood’s opening, Nezerka said the VEG visited as many primary care veterinary clinics as possible. Focused on emergency-only care, VEG Brentwood hopes to be the partner family veterinarians turn to when their customers need urgent care.

“We’re very excited to be part of the community,” Nezerka said. “The St. Louis veterinary community is tight-knit. It’s not a competition, we’re here to help each other.”

The number of pet health services in the area may be indicative of how lucrative the pet industry has become. The American Pet Products Association found that spending has been on the rise. A 2021-2022 national pet owner survey found that 35% of pet owners reported spending more on their pets and subsequent pet supplies such as food, wellness-related products and other pet care items than in the year before.

For just basic care and routine visits, the average dog owner now spends $1,480 per year, and the average cat owner spends about $900. To help mitigate these costs, many pet parents have been turning to pet insurance. Forbes Advisor’s analysis found the average cost of insurance for dogs is $44 a month, and the average pet insurance cost for cats is $30 a month.

The cost of care will continue to climb, Karagiannis said. Prices are higher at Veterinary Specialty Services than they were two or three years ago as the hospital has increased employee wages in an attempt to retain workers, something that is occurring across the industry, he said.

“People can’t afford veterinary care because it’s gotten so expensive,” Karagiannis said.

At Veterinary Specialty Services, a foreign-body surgery — removing something that a pet has ingested — would cost around $2,000 to $3,000 if the animal is relatively stable, he said. According to Nezerka, VEG Brentwood prices will be comparable to other pet hospitals.

VEG Brentwood’s facility is located at 2101 S. Brentwood Blvd. An initial lease was signed last June and construction began in January. The building consists of the main room, three exam rooms, a quiet room and a number of comfort rooms, in addition to a surgery room and radiology space. The clinic will also be outfitted with eight doctors and 30 support staff members.

A Kansas City VEG location is currently in the works and is projected to open in Overland Park next year.