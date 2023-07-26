Paisley Boutique, a women’s fashion and lifestyle store in Webster Groves welcomed customers at its new location at 36 W. Lockwood Ave. on July 14.

The store has been a shopping staple in the community for the past 11 years. Last year, store owner Stacie Swederska-McDaniels, a Webster Groves native, bought and renovated the 100-year-old building two doors down from Paisley’s original location, at 233 W. Lockwood Ave.

This move quadrupled Paisley’s store space, Swederska-McDaniels said.

The store relaunched in July with expanded offerings. Along with women’s clothing, the store has grown its gift and home departments, and is partnering with local artisan Martin Goebel to sell his furniture collection.

The store carries clothing and shoe brands such as Lilla P, Paige, Mother, Farm Rio, Cleobella, Vince, Dolce Vita and Seychelles.

Paisley’s new store also boasts a styling room, a devoted space for local stylists to bring their clients to style and collaborate.

Today, Paisley has become more than just a boutique, and will complete its renovation this fall with the addition of a back patio and bar, Swederska-McDaniels said.

Paisley is open Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.