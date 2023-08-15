SUNSET HILLS — Panera Brands Inc. announced a new CFO Monday, as the company continues to prepare for its eventual initial public offering of its stock after calling off its plans to go public last year due to poor market conditions.

Incoming officer Paul Carbone will begin his role immediately. Carbone’s resume boasts 9 years at Dunkin’ Brands, where he was CFO in addition to experience as CFO at YETI Holdings, Inc., and SharkNinja.

The Sunset Hills-based Panera Brands Inc., which includes Panera Bread (known as St. Louis Bread Company locally), Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Brands, said Cabone will be an integral part of Panera Brands leadership during the company’s next phase of growth.

Carbone will be based out of Panera Bread’s support center in Newton, Mass.

“Paul’s depth of knowledge and history of success across multiple industries, particularly in the restaurant space, and his dynamic leadership qualities make him an ideal partner as we take Panera Brands to the next level,” said José Alberto Dueñas, CEO of Panera Brands and Panera Bread.

Carbone holds bachelor’s degrees from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and the University of South Carolina and a master’s in business administration from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I could not be more thrilled to join this dynamic and innovative company at such an energizing and exciting time for the business,” Carbone said in a news statement. “I look forward to joining an already outstanding leadership team and accelerating the momentum of Panera Brands to deliver long-term growth and success.”

As of July, there were 2,140 Panera Bread locations in 48 states and the District of Columbia and in Ontario, Canada, some of which still operate as St. Louis Bread Co. Caribou Coffee has 769 stores in 11 countries and Einstein Bros. Bagels, which includes Bruegger’s Bagels, New York Bagels and Manhattan Bagel, operates 984 company-owned and franchised stores across the country.