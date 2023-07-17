WestRock Co. will close one of its St. Louis facilities, laying off 54 workers in September, according to a notice filed with the state Friday.

The Georgia-based paper and packaging manufacturer will cease production at its 7526 North Broadway plant Sep. 15, according to the letter.

Layoffs include 10 stackers, seven shipping staff and various maintenance and production workers. One employee may be transferring to another facility, according to the company. None are represented by a union.

The St. Louis facility makes corrugated containers, according to WestRock’s website.

WestRock has five additional sales or manufacturing locations in the state, one of which is the city's Soulard neighborhood. Another facility can be found in the Metro East, in Edwardsville.

In May, the company announced the planned closure of its Charleston, South Carolina, plant. That facility currently employs 500 people.

WestRock did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.