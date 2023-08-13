The St. Louis Federal Reserve promoted Riccardo DiCecio to research officer.

Bradley W. Crandall joined Carmody MacDonald P.C. as a partner.

The Staenberg Group promoted Lauren Rohrbach to vice president of portfolio management.

Cary Press joined Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice as a senior attorney practicing civil litigation defense.

Copeland appointed three officers: Ross B. Shuster, chief executive officer; Sean Lannon, chief financial officer; and Jeff Bucklew, chief human resources officer.

The Oasis Institute named Erin Burton project coordinator of Metro East Oasis.

S. M. Wilson & Co. named Rebecca Cornatzer interim president.

CBRE promoted two in its St. Louis office: Will Mura to senior vice president, and Whitney Allen to vice president.

The St. Louis Chapter of the International Facility Management Association recognized two members: Distinguished Facility Manager of the Year —Tauquincy Neal Logan, facilities manager for the St. Charles City-County Library District; and Associate of the Year — Andy Knudtson, sales consultant, royal papers.

American Banker Magazine named Ashley O'Neal, senior vice president-retail banking at Midwest BankCentre, as one of The Most Powerful Women in Banking NEXT Awardees 2023.

Devin Schild joined Wiegmann Associates as chief financial officer.

Oculus added Claire Strube at the firm's St. Louis headquarters as a marketing team proposal coordinator.

Anna M. McKindley joined St. Johns Bank as vice president of information technology.

West Community Credit Union named Jeri Leeker as assistant branch manager of the Lake St. Louis, Missouri location.

Kelsey Huson joined Alliance Technologies as social media and marketing specialist.